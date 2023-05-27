State of the Union special guests include Tyre Nichols’ family, Bono, and more





The 2022 State of the Union address was delivered by US President Joe Biden, with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in attendance. The first lady, Jill Biden, was joined by featured guests such as rock star Bono, who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols. All guests were invited because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people. During his remarks, President Biden made reference to several of the invitees by name. A list of the guests includes Maurice and Kandice Barron, Lynette Bonar, Deanna Branch, Ruth Cohen, Mitzi Colin Lopez, Maurice “Dion” Dykes, Kate Foley, Darlene Gaffney, Doug Griffin, Saria Gwin-Maye, Oksana Markarova, Harry Miller, Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith, Paul Pelosi, Paul Sarzoza, Brandon Tsay, and RowVaughn and Rodney Wells. The White House has emphasized the importance of these guests in highlighting the President’s policies and efforts towards pressing issues affecting the American people.

