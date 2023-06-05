State jobless agency announces new legal officer to combat fraud | Michigan

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Kimberly Breitmeyer is its new legal advisor, Director Julia Dale announced Monday.

The new position will focus on fighting fraud and increasing program integrity as it oversees all litigation and case referrals, memorandums of understanding, data sharing agreements, and contracts. She also will lead the UIA’s new Legal and Compliance Bureau, which will include the agency’s Fraud and Investigations Division and the Internal Controls Division.

“Hiring Kim and creating the Legal and Compliance Bureau will allow for more direct attention on internal and external integrity,” Dale said in a statement. “We’re bringing in someone with extensive experience in overseeing investigations, interacting with the Attorney General’s office, and strengthening strategic partnerships with law enforcement to make information sharing easier and to continue to effectively pursue bad actors who steal money from Michigan’s workers and employers.”

To date, 116 individuals have been charged with unemployment insurance fraud, 46 were found guilty or entered a plea, and 37 were sentenced for their role in stealing funds intended for workers who lost a job through no fault of their own. Safeguards to identify fraud are continually enhanced to more accurately identify and stop fraud and criminal activity while also reducing the risk of false accusations.

Previously, Breitmeyer served as director of the Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau’s Regulatory Compliance Division at the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, where she strengthened partnerships with state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute increasing instances of fraud and identity theft associated with online filings.

“I look forward to reviewing our approach to investigations through a post-pandemic lens and working with an experienced team of UIA investigators to aggressively bring fraudsters to justice,” Breitmeyer said in a statement. “I’ve been watching Director Dale’s transformation of the UIA, and I am eager to help implement the reforms and be a part of an exciting time of change at the agency.”

Breitmeyer will establish a centralized procedure to pursue future fraud cases, propose new approaches to investigations, and leverage other resources and tools for internal and external processes.

The UIA is partnering with Deloitte to install a new computer system over two years that will be easier to use for workers and employers, speed claims and tax processing, and build on the agency’s current aggressive anti-fraud practices.

The news follows Michigan catching $6 million of pandemic fraud and $4 million of food stamp fraud.