State House bill could lower prescription drug costs for Texans

HB 25 could lower costs on regularly used medication through up to 70%, says its creator, State Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin).

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House not too long ago handed a bipartisan bill that will make prescription medication inexpensive for Texans.

And the bill's creator estimates we could save 60% to 70% on regularly used medication, from blood force medicine to most cancers medication to EpiPens.

“Texans pay twice what Canadians pay for their prescription drugs,” State Rep. James Talarico, (D-Austin) stated on Inside Texas Politics. “And so, the goal of this bill is to safely import those cheap prescription drugs from Canada so that we can save lives here in our state.”

HB 25 creates the Texas Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program, which permits Texas to import inexpensive medication from Canada authorized through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The measure handed the Texas House just about unanimously, 144 – 1. Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, is wearing the law within the Texas Senate, the place it's also anticipated to move through a large margin.

Rep. Talarico says the law is an instance of Democrats and Republicans operating in combination to resolve actual issues in Texas.

“Texans pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world, more than any other industrialized nation. And that’s why 42% of Texans ration or skip doses. And it’s why a quarter million Americans die every year from not taking their medications. So, the status quo is unacceptable. It’s dangerously unsafe,” the Democrat informed us.