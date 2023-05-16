Stanley Cup Playoffs: Dallas Stars beat Seattle Kraken in Game 7

(*7*)







The Dallas Stars have secured their spot in the Western Conference finals and can now take at the Vegas Golden Knights. On Monday evening, Roope Hintz and 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston scored objectives, serving to the Stars to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7. The victory sees Dallas transfer directly to play first-year Stars trainer Pete DeBoer’s former workforce, the Vegas Golden Knights, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday evening in Las Vegas.

DeBoer has an excellent document of 7-0 in Game 7s, and this victory marks the fourth other workforce he has resulted in a win in the finale of a best-of-seven sequence that went the space. Darryl Sutter and Scott Bowman are the one different coaches to succeed in a identical document. - Advertisement -

This season’s Game 7 marks the fourth time in 5 seasons that the Stars had been challenged to a decisive fit, and the workforce hadn’t gained a Game 7 at house since 2000 once they made it to the Stanley Cup Final. In the one different Game 7 that they hosted at American Airlines Center, the Stars misplaced 6-1 to St. Louis in a second-round sequence in 2016.

Johnston’s objective got here with 7:12 left in the sport, and he used to be in a position to capitalize on a puck that ricocheted off the backboards to the left of the Seattle web. When he despatched his shot in opposition to the objective, it went off the shoulder and masks of goalie Phillip Grubauer prior to finishing up in the online, making the rating 2-0.

Grubauer stopped 26 pictures, two weeks after Seattle’s Game 7 win in opposition to final yr’s Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, the place he stored 32 pictures to protected the victory. - Advertisement -

Hintz’s unassisted objective used to be credited to him with 4:01 left in the second one length, marking the inner most level in the sequence for both workforce to attain.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger completed the sport with 21 saves, and even though he allowed a objective to Oliver Bjorkstrand with 17.6 seconds left in the sport, his workforce’s lead used to be too nice to be triumph over.