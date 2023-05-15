Staff Members Attacked With Bat at Rep. Connolly’s Virginia Office

A person armed with a baseball bat and important to peer Representative Gerald E. Connolly, Democrat of Virginia, attacked and injured two workforce aides in a damaging rampage throughout the congressman’s Fairfax, Va., place of business, the most recent episode in a surge of political violence around the nation.

Xuan Kha Tran Pham, 49, of Fairfax, was once dealing with fees for one rely of prison irritated malicious wounding and one rely of malicious wounding, in line with the Fairfax City Police Department. He was once being held with out bond.

- Advertisement -

Police mentioned that they had no longer but known a purpose, and Capitol Police mentioned in a commentary that the suspect was once no longer recognized to them.

Sgt. Lisa Gardner, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax City Police, mentioned at a news convention on Monday afternoon that the assailant walked into Mr. Connolly’s place of business round 10:30 a.m. with what gave the impression to be a steel baseball bat and struck two workforce individuals within the higher frame.