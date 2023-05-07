St. Petersburg man arrested after driving over 100 mph on Gandy Bridge

Early Saturday morning, Mario Renard Stephens, a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, was once arrested by means of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) for driving at over 100 mph on the Gandy Bridge into Hillsborough County. An FHP trooper and a Pinellas County deputy noticed Stephens passing them at round 1:20 am on the “hump” in Hillsborough County.

After detecting Stephens driving at 105 mph the use of radar era, soldiers pursued him and in the end pulled him over on Westshore Boulevard the place he was once charged with reckless driving. Stephens additionally confronted a fee of Possession of a Firearm by means of a Felon, as a loaded gun, in conjunction with a number of medication and drug paraphernalia, had been present in his car.

Local citizens, who reside subsequent to Gandy and Westshore, published that reckless driving and dashing are prevalent within the house. Priscilla Garcia, a resident, shared an incident throughout Gasparilla the place two vehicles blocked each intersections, leading to them appearing donuts and dashing recklessly throughout Westshore.

Robin Roberts, some other native resident, additionally testified that such incidents aren’t new within the house. He mentioned that he hears racers, in most cases on bikes however infrequently in vehicles, dashing up and down Westshore nearly each and every weekend. Although extra police presence has helped to some degree, citizens consider that extra surveillance is essential to stave off injuries and lack of lives.