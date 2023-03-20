St. Pete concert aims to raise money for Tampa Bay seniors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County girl is combining her love of song and her pastime for serving to seniors into one large get advantages concert.

She credit her past due husband for giving her the energy and connections to make it conceivable.

“He was a singer, songwriter, and a musician loved by everyone here,” stated Sheri Gruden as she described Steve Gruden, who died in 1994.

Gruden continues to stay Steve’s spirit alive thru her Hearts & Hope get advantages concert, which is an extension of Better Living For Seniors, the nonprofit group she works with.

“I wanted to merge my professional life with my personal life,” Gruden stated.

She’s been advocating for Tampa Bay seniors for greater than twenty years.

“I call them our silent seniors because they don’t make a big stink about the fact that they are underserved,” stated Gruden.

So she determined to use her contacts within the native song scene from Steve to raise money for space nonprofits just like the Disability Achievement Center.

She requested 13 bands to take part they usually all stated sure.

“It simply fills your center,” Gruden said.

Billy McKnight of Soul Circus Cowboys is among the bands who will be performing on March 26 at Bayboro Brewing.

“It makes us all feel warm inside. It’s special,” said McKnight.

McKnight recalled the friendship and mentorship Steve offered him on his very first project.

“It was a really big lift for me. The project came out great. We got on Star Search because of that project, Steve had a big part in doing it and we became friends ever since then,” said McKnight.

Last year Hearts & Hope supplied grants to 12 different nonprofits.

“We were stunned when we received it because what we are able to do with those funds was to install grab bars, to make repairs to equipment, things you have to spend money on to keep people safe and independent,” said Jody Armstrong with the Disability Achievement Center.

Kim Dittman is one of those seniors who said her life completely changed.

“I was able to get swing way hinges so it allows my door to allow better accommodations so I could get my power chair through,” said Dittman.

Gruden said she knows Steve is looking down on the impact his musical influence is still having on the community and he would be proud.

For more information on Hearts & Hope and to buy tickets, click on right here.