St. Pete City Council to vote on allocating $50,000 to Tampa Bay Abortion Fund

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Pete City Council will vote Thursday on whether or not or no longer they are going to allocate $50,000 to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

The cash would indirectly pay for an abortion however would pay go back and forth prices for St. Pete citizens who’ve to depart the state to get an abortion as a result of they don’t seem to be eligible for an abortion below Florida abortion rules.

- Advertisement -

If the council provides it the golf green mild, then St.Pete Mayor Ken Welch in the long run has the general say.

The vote is getting numerous consideration and motion from each abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion advocates.

A consultant from the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund, the crowd that might get this cash, stated it’ll pass far for St. Pete ladies who’re in the hunt for an abortion.

- Advertisement -

“We’re helping a lot of St. Pete residents on a weekly and monthly basis, so it would absolutely go far and do a lot of good,” McKenna Kelley stated.

We additionally spoke to a member of the Florida Reborn Rescue Group. He stated he thinks that the town council is pushing its personal time table. He additionally stated the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund isn’t the place he needs his tax greenbacks to pass.

“We’re certainly annoyed that they would like to use taxpayer finances against abortion prices, and once more that is no measure that we as taxpayers voted in prefer of,” Corey Givens Junior said.

- Advertisement -

This vote has drawn a lot of attention from Florida Lawmakers. Two state representatives recently sent a letter to the City of St. Pete threatening to withhold state funds if they approve this.

The representatives argue that it’s illegal for a government entity to provide funds to a group affiliated with an organization that provides abortions.

Mayor Welch posted his response on Twitter.

Inclusive governance calls for the unfastened and open dialogue of concepts and suggestions within the public sq.. Deliberation is important to the legislative procedure in St.Petersburg, correctly in all legislative our bodies. — Ken Welch (@MayorKenWelch) March 24, 2023

“Inclusive governance calls for the unfastened and open dialogue of concepts and suggestions within the public sq.. Deliberation is important to the legislative procedure in St. Petersburg, correctly in all legislative our bodies.

I, as Mayor, the St. Petersburg City Council, and the St. Pete citizens we serve, include our duties to our nice group, together with our responsibility to assessment and debate all problems with significance to our City with out regard to threats and makes an attempt to intimidate.

As a house rule town, we’ve a procedure, and we can proceed to practice that strategy of committee and council assessment, and my administrative choice, on the problem of investment for the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund. “

The city council votes Thursday during their meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. If they vote yes, it goes to the mayor’s desk.