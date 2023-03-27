St. Louis sues Kia, Hyundai for anti-theft flaw creating ‘a public nuisance’ | Missouri

(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis is suing auto manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for selling vehicles without proper anti-theft technology, officials announced on Monday.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones acknowledged earlier this month citizens are fearful of driving in downtown due to traffic violence. She then approved $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to “calm and redesign city streets.”

Last year, thieves posted videos on social media showing how to bypass a theft-prevention standard with a USB cable and basic tools. St. Louis City Counselor Sheena Hamilton in August wrote the auto manufacturers threatening a lawsuit if they didn’t make progress by Sept. 18.

The city’s lawsuit comes after 23 attorneys general wrote a letter to Kia and Hyundai criticizing them for not promptly addressing the anti-theft problem.

The 18-page lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 plus attorney fees, punitive damages and other relief the federal court deems as proper. Other cities filing similar federal lawsuits are Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego, Columbus and Seattle.

“Defendants’ careless disregard for the safety of the public has created a public nuisance in the City of St. Louis, resulting in an explosion of auto-related crime that is injuring citizens, taxing St. Louis’s resources, and jeopardizing the public health, safety, and peace of all who live, work, and visit St. Louis,” the lawsuit states. “With this lawsuit, St. Louis seeks to vindicate the public’s interest in maintaining safe and orderly roads and neighborhoods and remedy the damaging effects Defendants’ flagrant disregard for public safety has inflicted on St. Louis and its residents.”

The lawsuit said the number of reported stolen vehicles in St. Louis increased 128% during a 10-month period ending in February. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received more than 4,500 reports of stolen Kia and Hyundai autos since 2022, amounting to 61% of all stolen vehicles. Kia and Hyundai autos comprise 88% of all reported attempted vehicle thefts.

“Big corporations like Kia and Hyundai must be held accountable for endangering our residents and putting profit over people,” Jones said in a statement. “St. Louisans should not be forced to bear the cost of their negligence.”

Videos of automobiles racing through downtown St. Louis and running red lights are frequently posted on social media by citizens demanding better law enforcement. Last month, a driver sped through downtown and crashed into a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee attending a tournament. She was pinned by the vehicle and surgeons amputated both of her legs.

A few days later, four people died when their vehicle was sent over an overpass after it was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light.

A media release from Jones’ office described today’s news conference as an “announcement taking action against a safety hazard.”

Part of the $40 million in ARPA funds will be spent to improve 10 intersections with high numbers of crashes and prepare main thoroughfares for paving.