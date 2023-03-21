Spotify drops Zee Music Company’s songs over licensing dispute : Bollywood News

Spotify has got rid of the songs of Zee Music after negotiations for a renewal in their licensing settlement fell via. As a resultthe platform now not has a number of truly common tracks. For example, ‘Apna Bana Le’ from Bhediyawhich have been the highest music on Spotify in India for the former two weekshas been taken off.

Spotify drops Zee Music Company’s songs over licensing dispute

Speaking of the topicSpotify informed Billboard“Spotify Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement.” The song streaming platform additional added“Throughout these negotiationsSpotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.” On the opposite handBillboard additionally said that the manager trade officer at Zee Entertainment EnterprisesAnurag Bedideclined to remark at the topic.

It is value bringing up right here that Zee Music had a lot of tracks on Spotify’s Daily Top 200 Songs chart for India. The checklist comprises songs corresponding to ‘Maiyya Mainu’ from Jerseythe identify tracks from ‘Kalank’ and ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’‘Makhna’ from Drive‘Namo Namo’ from Kedarnath ‘Zaalima’ from Raees. But because of the continued dispute, a majority of these tracks will stay unavailable at the platform until a brand new settlement comes via.

On the opposite handSpotify losing all ZEE Music Company’s catalogues has created confusion amongst song listeners. A couple of of them have even raised the problem on . Besides the above-mentioned tracksmany spotted that song albums of flicks like Piku and Sairat also are now not to be had at the platform.

@spotifyindia Why is the Piku album lacking? Are you good enough? ???? (I spotted there are extra songs which can be lacking) pic.twitter.com/3eo0WVfFqr — pratyakshm (@pratyakshm_) March 202023

What is flawed with u @spotifyindia ? Why are such a lot of songs of Arijit Singh got rid of? Kindly glance into the topic asap — Aditi Singh (@arijitian20) March 172023

Dear @spotifyindia your app is down. Being a top rate subscriber that is surprising. I will’t play the album Sairat in any of my instrument. Get this fastened presently!#SpotifyPremium #Down pic.twitter.com/9DNHkEdRkR — Divyansh Kumar Verma (@DivyanshOkayVerma) March 162023

Hey @spotifyindia @SpotifyCares KalankPart Girlfriend many different albums/songs are lacking from my Spotify. I have no idea if it’s only me or others also are having this drawback. Please type it out asap !!!

Warna top rate leke bhi kya faydaa.. pic.twitter.com/hQGPxmmee6 — RIYAZ SAGE (@Riyazournal) March 162023

With that being saidit is value bringing up right here that Zee Entertainment Enterprises is the second-most-subscribed-to Indian song channel after T-Series.

