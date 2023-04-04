Wednesday, April 5, 2023
type here...
Florida

Special Report: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges at arraignment in New York

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Special Report: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges at arraignment in New York


(*34*)


Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in New York City, after being becoming the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted. He is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Norah O’Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report with the latest developments and analysis of the legal and political fallout.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
Houston woman sentenced to life in beating death of infant girl
Next article
FL Senate would prohibit transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers, other procedures

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks