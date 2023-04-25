Special Operations sends contingent to Warrior Games from MacDill AFB

TAMPA, Fla. — Inside a fitness center situated at MacDill Air Force base, a bunch of army team of workers are taking part in some specifically designed wheelchairs which can be going thru some rigorous video games.

“It’s a laugh crashing into other people and making an attempt to keep for your chair,” says Erik Lewis, a member of the group from US Special Operations Command who competes in wheelchair rugby.

“You have a seatbelt to grasp on. But you’ll be able to get flipped over and slide down the courtroom,” he stated.

Lewis served within the Army for 22 years, however returned house from his excursions in Afghanistan and Iraq with accidents to his head and mind. “Quite a couple of that took their toll,” he stocks.

But now, he and the opposite army participants who’ve suffered accidents are a part of the Warrior Games, an annual match that specializes in restoration and rehabilitation thru adaptive sports activities.

“This is likely one of the perfect therapeutic occasions I’ve been thru. Just to be ready to compete and problem your self and paintings aspect by means of aspect with those competition,” Lewis stated.

Scott Danberg is main the crowd from SOCOM that can move to San Diego in June for this yr’s Warrior Games. “You consider the Special Operation Forces and those guys. It’s simply inherent to be aggressive to teach and to be the most efficient,” he stated.

Erik remains to be improving from the demanding accidents he suffered within the Army, however that is treatment of a distinct type. “It provides you with an actual sense of delight and swells up for your center,” he concluded.

Tampa hosted the Warrior Games in 2019. For extra information, click on here.