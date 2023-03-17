Special counsel probing classified documents seeks to question Trump attorney, source says

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating former President Donald Trump’s dealing with of classified documents, is ramping up drive on one among Trump’s legal professionals to testify earlier than a grand jury, an individual aware of the subject informed CBS News Thursday.

Prosecutors argue that they want to be told extra about an alleged June 24, 2022, name between Trump and his legal professional, Evan Corcoran. At the time, investigators have been searching for to safe documents at Trump’s house and video surveillance tapes of Mar-a-Lago.

- Advertisement -

ABC News first reported that investigators have been searching for to question Corcoran.

The individual aware of the investigation informed CBS News that prosecutors need to know what Trump would possibly have mentioned throughout the alleged dialog, and whether or not he gave Corcoran any orders about how to maintain subpoenas.

The leader pass judgement on overseeing the case is predicted to decide on whether or not Corcoran can be forced to testify concerning the name within the coming days.

- Advertisement -

Corcoran has seemed earlier than a grand jury, however has up to now refused to solution questions about his communications with Trump, claiming attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors at the moment are searching for to use the “crime-fraud exception” to compel Corcoran to testify about his Jstomer, Trump, and the previous president’s behavior across the time Mar-a-Lago surveillance photos was once ordered to be submitted to investigators via a subpoena.

Under the “crime-fraud exception,” attorney-client privilege would now not observe if the discussions have been in furtherance of criminality.

- Advertisement -

Key questions stay about how Trump answered to federal file requests and what he mentioned to his legal professionals earlier than and after the FBI first searched Mar-a-Lago in August, in accordance to a 2d individual shut to the investigation.

Smith was once appointed particular counsel in November to oversee the Justice Department’s prison investigation into Trump, which incorporates his dealing with of delicate executive documents and the imaginable obstruction of efforts to retrieve them, in addition to efforts to intervene within the 2020 election.

Trump, who denies wrongdoing, has now not been charged.

Corcoran was once unavailable for remark when reached by way of CBS News.

Trending News