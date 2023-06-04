Southwest reaches agreements with flight attendants, mechanics







Southwest Airlines has introduced that it has reached agreements with two of its employees’ unions because the summer season go back and forth season heats up. The Dallas-based airline has introduced agreements in concept with the unions representing its flight attendants and mechanics, making them the 6th and 7th agreements made with union companions since October 2022. The airline said that it was once happy to have reached the settlement in concept with TWU Local 556 in regards to the new contract for its flight attendants. The airways have no longer but launched further main points at the agreed-upon contract extension with the mechanics.

Southwest Airlines lately employs just about 19,000 flight attendants and the final deal with the flight attendant’s union has been underneath mediation because it expired in 2018. The airline continues to be in negotiations for brand new offers with its pilots and floor employees’ unions. The pilots union voted just about unanimously in May to authorize a strike, despite the fact that a strike authorization vote is regularly observed as a message from a union to an organization right through negotiations.

Southwest hasn’t ever had a hard work strike, however staff had been particularly vital of control within the wake of the airline’s December go back and forth chaos, which resulted in 1000’s of canceled flights within the week after Christmas. While Southwest posted a loss within the first quarter following the vacation meltdown, the airline expects to post a benefit for the second one quarter of 2023.