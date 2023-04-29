Southwest Airlines (LUV), American (AAL) 1Q earnings report







Dallas-based airline, Southwest Airlines, reported a internet lack of $159 million within the first quarter of 2023 on revenues of $5.7 billion, in keeping with a press liberate. CEO Bob Jordan defined that a lot of the losses have been because of the corporate’s vacation go back and forth chaos, which led to just about 17,000 canceled flights right through the final week of the 12 months, inflicting the corporate to be afflicted by income losses of $325 million.

However, in March 2023, Southwest noticed an incredible bounce-back, and the corporate recorded a benefit. American Airlines, founded in Fort Worth, additionally launched their first-quarter earnings report, posting a internet source of revenue of $10 million. American was once now not as impacted via the vacation iciness storms as Southwest. For example, American’s first-quarter income was once $12.2 billion, a 37% build up from the primary quarter of 2022.

Southwest’s iciness hurricane reaction and de-icing apparatus performed a task as iciness storms hit Denver and Chicago – each necessary towns within the Southwest community. Despite this, Jordan mentioned in March that the freezing prerequisites in Denver and Chicago began the mess, “and it would have caused the issue no matter what the network structure was.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.