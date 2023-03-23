Southwest Airlines flight returns to airport after pilot becomes ill

A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio returned to Las Vegas Wednesday morning after certainly one of its pilots was ill, the provider and Federal Aviation Administration say. A pilot from some other airline who took place to be on board stepped up to assist the second one Southwest pilot within the cockpit, the airline says.

According to the FAA, Southwest Airlines Flight 6013 “landed without incident at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 8 a.m. local time … after one of the pilots became ill after departure.” It was once on its method to John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

“A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while our Southwest pilot flew the aircraft. We greatly appreciate their support and assistance,” Southwest stated, including that some other staff then flew the aircraft to Columbus.

‘We commend the staff for his or her professionalism and respect our consumers’ persistence and working out in regards to the state of affairs,” Southwest stated.

There was once no phrase at the situation of the Southwest pilot or the character of his or her scientific factor.

The FAA is investigating.

