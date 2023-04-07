Southlake castle-style home hits market for $7.8 million

The 14,000-square-foot fort lies in Southlake, one among D-FW’s maximum rich suburbs.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — If you dreamt of dwelling in a fort as a child – or possibly even a few of us adults – you do not have to appear to any extent further than the prosperous Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, Southlake.
A 14,000-square-food fashionable non-public fort property has simply hit the market. The asking value? Oh, only a sniff under $8 million ($7.8 million).
The property used to be in-built 2009 and has seven bedrooms and 12 bogs. It lies on 1.6 acres, that includes a pool with a swim-up bar, a tennis court docket and a visitor space. Other facilities of this grand property come with:
- Two-story closet in number one suite
- Elevator
- Barrel-vault wine cellar
- Tiered film theater
Here is a photograph excursion of the home:
TOUR: Southlake castle-style home is going on market for $7.8 million
Southlake continues to dominate D-FW because the wealthiest zip code within the metroplex, in step with the Dallas Business Journal. The DBJ reported that Southlake has the very best median family source of revenue within the metroplex at $240,694.
Another Southlake mansion made headlines after going viral on Zillow Gone Wild. That 31,000-square-foot home, situated at 1469 Sunshine Lane, used to be indexed in December 2022 for $19.99 million. It is not at the market, according to Realtor.com.
tale through Source link