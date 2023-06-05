Southern California ports disrupted by labor dispute

The biggest terminal on the Port of Long Beach used to be closed on Monday because of contract discussions.

Disputes between the Pacific Maritime Association, representing port operators and transport firms, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, representing staff, ended in disruptions beginning on Friday for a number of West Coast ports together with Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Times. Other places affected come with Oakland, Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.

Meanwhile, Long Beach’s Total Terminals International close down operations, and the outdated contract which expired on July 1, 2022, has been some degree of debate for greater than a 12 months, the ILWU reported.

The PMA reported that port operations had been being affected by “concerted and disruptive work actions” on Friday. The contract negotiations focus on “wages, as well as safety, automation and pension benefits” in a brand new contract, consistent with C.

The Port of Los Angeles, on the other hand, is totally open, as reported on its Twitter account.

ILWU President Willie Adams stated, “Any reports that negotiations have broken down are false. We are getting there but it’s important to understand that West Coast dockworkers kept the economy going during the pandemic and lost their lives doing so. We aren’t going to settle for an economic package that doesn’t recognize the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce that lifted the shipping industry to record profits.”





