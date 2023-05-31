Southern California man arrested for killing his mother: SBSD

An Apple Valley man has been arrested for his mom’s Sunday night homicide, in keeping with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The sufferer, 68-year-old Beth Ann Kahkosko, used to be present in a space within the 15500 block of Sherri Lane simply after 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

- Advertisement -

Kahkosko sustained “injuries to her head and face” and used to be pronounced useless on the scene, the discharge stated.

Investigators known Kahkosko’s 42-year-old son, Joshua Adam Kahkosko, because the suspect in her killing.

Police: Teen noticed father shoot, kill mom in California



He used to be arrested at 13760 Bear Valley Road in Victorville at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, in keeping with prison data.

- Advertisement -

He faces a homicide price and is being held with out bail on the West Valley Detention Center. He is because of seem in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is requested to touch Detective Andrew Montbriand at 909-890-4904.

Callers can stay nameless and speak to WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

- Advertisement -