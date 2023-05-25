Southern California father of 3 killed in Northridge shooting while earning money for daughter’s birthday cake





Juan Lopez, a father of 3 kids, was once tragically killed in a shooting at a Northridge strip mall the place he was once employed as a painter to hide up gang graffiti at the external wall of Northridge Ice Cream on April 15, 2023. While portray, a gunman opened fireplace with an (*3*) kind semi-automatic handgun, killing Juan and injuring 3 different males. Juan were looking to earn further money to shop for his daughter a birthday cake when he was once killed. He had come to the U.S. in search of a greater existence after escaping violence in Nicaragua and in search of political asylum in Dec. 2022. The suspect, Jamal Jackson, was once recognized and arrested tomorrow in Ontario. Security photos displays Juan and every other sufferer exiting the ice cream store with paint provides sooner than the shooting. Jackson allegedly shot the lads after he and different gang individuals had tagged the wall previous that day and had been angry once they noticed the lads portray over it. Juan’s sister, Ruth Lopez, recalls the thrill Juan felt about touchdown the process and the surprise of shedding him. A GoFundMe marketing campaign has been created to assist Juan’s circle of relatives supply him with a right kind burial in Nicaragua.