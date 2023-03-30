Southampton’s £4.5k-p/w Target Wants Premier League Move

Southampton were passed an enormous spice up after switch goal Bojan Miovski admitted that it’s his objective to transport to the Premier League.





What’s the most recent on Miovski to Southampton?

The Aberdeen striker’s contract on the Pittodrie Stadium isn’t set to run out till 2026, however being Barry Robson’s top-performing offensive participant, has stuck the attention of Ruben Selles on the St. Mary’s Stadium. The Scottish Sun up to now credited the south coast outfit with an pastime within the 23-year-old while additionally revealing that the Saints hierarchy have already despatched scouts to observe him in motion as they weigh up whether or not to make an means on the finish of the season.

The North Macedonia world has lately been operating for his nation for his or her Euro 2024 qualifier in opposition to Malta, adopted via a pleasant vs the Faroe Islands the place he used to be readily available to attain the winner, and all the way through the time he had off the sector, made an formidable declare that Saints supporters can be excited to listen to.

Speaking to Macedonian e-newsletter Popup (as quoted via HampshireLive), Miovski lifted the lid on what he hopes to succeed in at some point and name-checked the top-flight as his dream vacation spot. He mentioned:

“My goal is to continue in a club from the best five (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France) leagues in Europe, and if I could choose one, it would definitely be the English Premier League. Every player’s goal is to reach the highest level in football, and the English Premier League attracts me due to the fact that it is the most attractive and watched league in the world.”

Would Miovski be a excellent signing for Southampton?

According to Aberdeen’s former supervisor Jim Goodwin, Miovski is “athletic”, has a “decent turn of pace” and “ticks all the boxes” when it comes to the profile of striker you’d need, so he would certainly be the easiest are compatible for a Southampton aspect missing within the ultimate 3rd.

The £4.5-p/w talisman is terribly prolific having scored 17 targets and supplied one help in 34 appearances north of the border, the place he’s these days averaging 2.33 pictures according to sport. The Dons attacker could also be the best goal guy status at 6 foot 2, which is simply what the Saints are lacking with regards to getting at the finish of lengthy balls and set items.

Finally, Miovski is a flexible operator having performed in four other positions outdoor of his herbal centre-forward function, together with on each wings, making this a fit made in heaven for each events.