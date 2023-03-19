South Texas community celebrates new VA outpatient clinic

In February, South Texas VA workforce labored tirelessly to make sure its new Community Based Outpatient Clinics had been celebrated with ribbon slicing ceremonies.

As South Texas VA is without doubt one of the quickest rising well being care programs within the U.S., Executive Director Dr. Julianne Flynn was once actually appreciative of the community make stronger for the new clinic.

“Veterans, their families and survivors have served and sacrificed for our country. Now, it’s our job to serve them as well as they’ve served us,” Flynn mentioned. “All Veterans deserve timely access to world-class health care and benefits, and we will never settle for anything less. We consider it an honor and a privilege to provide the care to the Veterans we serve and who depend on us for their health care.”

The New Braunfels community collected round its Veterans to commemorate the emblem new clinic, which is composed of 2 suites in a newly advanced house inside the town.

New clinic serves 5,000 Veterans

New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman sought after to be sure that all in attendance understood the new clinic’s significance—now not only for its Veterans but additionally the community.

“This is your place to come and to be able to get services that are so important to you and your families,” Brockman mentioned. “What you get here will make our community even better.”

Suite 700 is providing number one care and laboratory products and services, and can keep growing its choice of Patient Aligned Care Teams to make sure all eligible Veterans within the New Braunfels house can obtain care at this location.

Suite 600 is a separate, devoted website online only for area of expertise products and services, and can be offering Physical Therapy, Prosthetics, Telehealth, PharmD, Tele Retinal, Ultrasound, X-Ray, and host the Veterans Service Office.

“Welcome home to all of you.”

This new clinic lately serves greater than 5,000 Veterans. And as that quantity continues to develop, Dr. Flynn shared that she perspectives all concerned as one workforce, striving to provide wraparound products and services to the Veterans within the community.

“For those Veterans at this event today, you sacrificed so much to defend the freedom of this nation, we consider it a sacred trust to be able to provide exceptional health care to you now and in the future,” Flynn mentioned. “For the Veterans here in New Braunfels and the surrounding community, these two buildings are now your medical home. So welcome home to all of you.”