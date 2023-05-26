South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

Rescue employees transfer a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later touchdown safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and govt officers mentioned. (Daegu Fire Station/Newsis by means of AP)

Asiana Airlines and govt officers say a passenger opened an emergency go out door all through a flight in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — A passenger opened an emergency go out door all through a South Korean flight Friday, inflicting air to gust throughout the cabin ahead of the plane landed safely, airline and govt officers mentioned.

Some other people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 airplane attempted to prevent the individual from opening the door nevertheless it was once ultimately opened in part, the Transport Ministry mentioned.

The plane with 194 other people was once heading to the southeastern town of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is generally about an hour, and main points of the incident, together with how lengthy the door was once open, had been below investigation, in line with Asiana Airlines.

Video photos it seems that taken by means of an individual on board that was once posted on social media display some passengers’ hair being whipped by means of the air blowing into the cabin in the course of the open door.

Police detained the unidentified one who opened the door, the airline mentioned. Their cause wasn’t right away recognized.

The passengers integrated teenage athletes who plan to wait monitor and box competitions in Ulsan, every other southeastern town.

The incident terrified some passengers however no person was once injured, even though some passengers had been assessed at a health center, Asiana and Transport Ministry officers mentioned.