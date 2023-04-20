South Korea exporting arms to Poland amid controversy over lethal aid to Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s presidential place of business showed that the continuing device gun bullets, fight tank shell, and reactive armor exports deal to Poland will proceed as deliberate amid controversy after President Yoon Suk Yeol signaled his intentions to ship guns immediately to Ukraine if a large-scale assault on civilians is performed through Russia.

President Yoon’s feedback had been strongly criticized through Russian officers announcing “such actions would definitely ruin Russian-Korean relations.”

In Yoon’s interview with Reuters, he stated that if there have been to be a large-scale assault on Ukrainian civilians, a bloodbath or a major violation of the rules of struggle through Russia, that it may well be tough for South Korea to insist simplest on humanitarian or monetary give a boost to.

The presidential place of business in an instant clarified that President Yoon was once simply referring to a “hypothetical situation” and defined to newshounds “what South Korea does in the future will depend on Russia’s action.”

President Yoon is predicted to meet President Joe Biden on the White House for his 2d bilateral summit subsequent week and the 2 leaders are anticipated to “discuss a shared vision of a strong and deeply integrated U.S.-ROK Alliance that maintains peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the White House introduced on Wednesday.

South Korean corporations have begun to wade into the worldwide arms marketplace to fill the space within the global arms scarcity. Last 12 months, South Korea’s arms exports rose to a report $17.3 billion and Hanwha Aerospace, the most important protection corporate in South Korea, accounts for greater than part of in a foreign country arms exports within the nation, in accordance to South Korea’s Defense Ministry.

Hanwha Aerospace is the most important protection contractor, March 16, 2023, in Changwon, South Korea. ABC News

In the case of Poland, South Korea these days exports tanks, fighter jets, howitzers and more than one rocket launchers as Poland has been sending its standard guns to Ukraine.

The arms exported to Poland come with 180 K2 primary fight tanks through Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Aerospace’s 672 K9 A1 self-propelled howitzers. The first 24 of Hanwha’s howitzers had been delivered to Poland’s soil remaining December whilst the corporate appears to be like for tactics to manufacture a portion in their product in Poland as neatly.

“We have 10 K2 tanks and 24 K9 howitzers on Polish soil. I emphasize that this is only the first batch of equipment that is to be delivered to Poland. There will be more deliveries next year,” Mariusz Błaszczak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense said all the way through the selection of apparatus from South Korea remaining December.

It took lower than part a 12 months for Hanwha Aerospace to land an export deal and ship the product to Poland — an exceptional pace in signing and executing an arms contract since this can be a procedure that typically takes 4 to 5 years. For Hanwha, it was once the most important order from in a foreign country.

Hanwha Aerospace’s Multiple Rocket Launcher Chunmoo runs for a take a look at force, March 16, 2023, in Changwon, South Korea. ABC News

“The Ukrainian war is draining inventory of conventional weapons, such as self-propelled guns, missiles, and shells, which are most commonly used in actual war. Since major weapons-producing countries like the U.S. and Germany have reduced production lines for conventional weapons, it will take years to meet the demand, but South Korea was ready,” Chae Woo-suk, the president of the Korea Defense Industry Association, informed ABC News. “Poland imported new weapons to defend themselves from South Korea to cover the short supply after they have exhausted a lot of old existing weapons supporting the Ukrainian war.”

A subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, Hanwha Aerospace supplies maximum howitzers and preventing cars for the rustic’s army. As one of the crucial few international locations on the earth this is technically nonetheless at struggle, South Korea’s arsenal corporations were keeping up and upgrading the normal guns manufacturing to equip the greater than 3.6 million military workforce.

Despite enjoying 2d mess around within the arsenal business to corporations within the West, South Korean corporations like Hanwha have a comparative benefit of their manufacturing functions. Hanwha defined their largest benefit is that they are able to meet the calls for in a shorter time frame as a result of they’re quite unfastened from the worldwide logistics disturbance when assembling their howitzers and struggle cars. For example, 92% of Hanwha’s K9 howitzer portions are manufactured inside South Korea.

Hanwha Aerospace’s K9 Howitzer stands for a riding take a look at, March 16, 2023, in Changwon, South Korea. ABC News

“Our strong local manufacturing ecosystem has enabled us to be a key player providing high-quality weapon systems like our artillery and armored vehicles. And localization rate reaches over 80%,” Dae-young Kim, Executive Vice President of Hanwha Aerospace informed ABC News. “Many thought that conventional weapons like battle tanks and artillery systems do not necessarily belong to the battle environment in the 21st century. But as seen in the Ukraine war, the artillery capabilities still play an essential role, and Hanwha Aerospace has strength in providing them.”

Hanwha’s export handle Poland has expanded its manufacturing line in Changwon and round 50 extra employees had been dedicated to the K9 Howitzer manufacturing in March to build up manufacturing capability to meet export call for.

“It takes approximately 100 days to complete one K9 howitzer-starting from laying the foundation plate and running a road test,” manufacturing supervisor Cha Yong-su at Hanwha Aerospace Changwon production plant, informed ABC News. “Skilled workers as well as the automated robots who enable the hectic schedule.”

The South Korean govt has reiterated its reputable place that they are going to no longer ship Ukraine any direct lethal aid in the middle of the present controversy.