South Grand Prairie High School teacher arrested, reisgns







GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A North Texas faculty district says considered one of their now-former lecturers has been arrested following accusations of an "improper" courting with a pupil.

Grand Prairie ISD stated a observation used to be despatched on Thursday to folks and personnel of South Grand Prairie High School. The observation learn that Cody Bush used to be arrested that day for the alleged courting.

According to the district, directors gained information at the subject on March 2 and straight away positioned Bush on go away. That information used to be despatched to police to research, resulting in his arrest.

Bush has since resigned and the case has been reported to the State Board of Educator Certification, in line with GPISD.

“I have no tolerance for any type of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student,” stated Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Linda Ellis. “We will continue to partner with the Grand Prairie Police Department to ensure our students’ safety.”

No different information is to be had.





