South Carolina leaders call for tougher penalties | South Carolina

(The Center Square) — South Carolina leaders want state lawmakers to toughen the punishments for repeat criminals.

Gov. Henry McMaster, flanked by Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett and Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, called on lawmakers to pass legislation cracking down on illegal guns and passing bond reform.

“For years, we’ve had press conferences, meetings, hearings, and it is clear that we do not have the accountability that we need,” McMaster said during a press conference. “We know from history that one who will commit a crime will hesitate to do it if he or she believes that they will be punished, not that they will just be caught, not that they will just be prosecuted.

“…What do you tell the family of someone who had been caught, arrested, put in jail — once, twice, three times — who then shows up and kills your loved one? What do you tell them? They know the system is broken,” the governor added. “…We have the opportunity and the obligation now to see that we shut that revolving door and pass bond reform.”

During the press conference, Keel noted that SLED officers arrested 15 fugitives last week, including seven with firearms.

“These are two issues that we face all the time,” Keel said. “We have … individuals that again are committing violent crimes, that when they get out on bond, and they re-offend, then they shouldn’t be back out on bond again. …It is a revolving door, and we have been seeing this for some time, and we certainly need help [from the] General Assembly.”

The call for change took on new urgency after a shooting in Isle of Palms beach injured six people.

“…It is time before [lawmakers] leave at the end of this session, for them to slam that revolving door shut on repeat criminals and enhance … penalties for crimes involving illegal guns,” McMaster said.