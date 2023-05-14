South Carolina kidnapping survivor Kara Robinson reveals tips for escaping abduction





Kara Robinson’s harrowing experience with a serial killer is the subject of a true-crime documentary on Oxygen. In 2002, Robinson was abducted by Richard Evonitz and taken to his home in Columbia, South Carolina, where she was restrained and sexually assaulted. To survive, Robinson followed Evonitz’s demands, utilizing a combination of freezing, fighting, and appeasing responses. Robinson was eventually able to escape and provided law enforcement with vital information about Evonitz and his apartment, ultimately leading to his capture. Since then, Robinson has become an advocate for victims of crime and hosts a podcast, “Survivor’s Guide to True Crime.” Her story has also been the basis for a Lifetime movie and a documentary. Robinson’s advice to other victims is to respond in a way that makes them feel confident and strong, and to speak to themselves positively.

