SOUL OF SPORT: Damien Hurst seen carrying Ronnie O’Sullivan’s cue at the World Snooker Championship

Welcome again to the Soul of Sport. In this episode of the sequence, ANDY HOOPER used to be at The Crucible taking pictures all the behind-the-scenes motion at the 2023 World Snooker Championship.

It has been an incredible week at the event with various drama right through. The tournament began with Just Stop Oil protestors leaping onto the tables and can culminate in an unmissable last between Mark Selby and Luca Brecel on Sunday. Brecel complex thru to the later phases of the event, defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals sooner than beating Si Jiahui in the semi-finals. Selby, in the meantime, defeated Mark Allen to succeed in the last. Our guy used to be available together with his Nikon Z9 digicam and 70-200mm lens, to seize all of the highest moments from the event.

Fans arrived at the Crucible and had been ready to take a seat out of doors in deck chairs and watch all the motion on a large TV out of doors the area

The crucible had two tables in operation all through the quarter finals, as spectators watch all the motion within the Crucible

Fans absorb all the motion from the convenience in their deck chairs in the sunshine at the World Snooker Championship

A referee will get able for the get started of one among the periods at the World Snooker Championship in entrance of a poster of Ronnie O’Sullivan

Players autographs on {a photograph} with O’Sullivan’s face on it had been being bought in a snooker pop up store at the event

A referee replaces the black on the inexperienced desk with their white glove after it used to be potted previous on in the consultation

Snooker legend Jimmy White practicing on the desk all through the event forward of the World senior snooker champs, which happen in the following few weeks at the crucible

Fans watch on all through a body with one supporter retaining his head in his arms whilst every other tunes into broadcast protection

Fans had been additionally ready to get taken with the motion in the outside fan zone, with some consumers enjoying a couple of frames themselves

Supporters watched on as the motion heated up with Ronnie O’Sullivan crashing out in the quarter-finals to Luca Brecel

Many accrued to observe Snooker legend O’Sullivan play sooner than he crashed out of the event previous this week

Fans wait within the crucible for the snooker to start, playing a couple of drinks whilst studying up on a few of the programmes from the week

Snooker lovers queuing to get into one among the periods, with many, together with some well-known names, flocking to catch a glimpse of the motion

Many loved the protection from a pub reverse the crucible, holding tabs on all the motion happening on the giant display screen

Artist Damien Hurst carrying Ronnie O’Sullivans cue as they come for an early consultation in Hursts Maybach automotive

Hurst used to be additionally seen celebrating Ronnie O’Sullivan successful a body all through the quarter-final, however he would no longer advance to the semi-finals

The seven-time international champion admitted after his go out that he used to be operating out of time to land his 8th identify at the Crucible

One fan even looked to be asleep as the occasions spread out within the Crucible, as they watched on with their ear items in

Snooker legend Dennis Taylor used to be noticed in the inexperienced room between periods, he used to be operating on the tv protection