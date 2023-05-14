Monday, May 15, 2023
SOUL OF SPORT: Damien Hurst seen carrying Ronnie O’Sullivan’s cue at the World Snooker Championship

By accuratenewsinfo
SOUL OF SPORT: Damien Hurst seen carrying Ronnie O’Sullivan’s cue at the World Snooker Championship


The magic of the Crucible endures… Mail Sport takes you at the back of the scenes at one among English game’s maximum iconic venues as lovers watch thru their hands and inventive royalty takes in the mystique of the World Snooker Championship – SOUL OF SPORT

  •  Every Monday, our Soul of Sport sequence will take readers at the back of the scenes at best carrying occasions
  •  MailSport’s Andy Hooper went to The Crucible watch the World Snooker Championship  this week
  •  His pictures seize the highest moments as Luca Brecel is going face to face in the last vs Mark Selby

By Andy Hooper for the Daily Mail

Welcome again to the Soul of Sport. In this episode of the sequence, ANDY HOOPER used to be at The Crucible taking pictures all the behind-the-scenes motion at the 2023 World Snooker Championship. 

It has been an incredible week at the event with various drama right through. The tournament began with Just Stop Oil protestors leaping onto the tables and can culminate in an unmissable last between Mark Selby and Luca Brecel on Sunday. Brecel complex thru to the later phases of the event, defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals sooner than beating Si Jiahui in the semi-finals. Selby, in the meantime, defeated Mark Allen to succeed in the last. Our guy used to be available together with his Nikon Z9 digicam and 70-200mm lens, to seize all of the highest moments from the event.

Fans arrived at the Crucible and were able to sit outside in deck chairs and watch all the action on a giant TV outside the arena

The crucible had two tables in operation during the quarter finals, as spectators watch all the action inside the Crucible

Fans take in all the action from the comfort of their deck chairs in the sunshine at the World Snooker Championship

A referee gets ready for the start of one of the sessions at the World Snooker Championship in front of a poster of Ronnie O'Sullivan

Players autographs on a photograph with O'Sullivan's face on it were being sold in a snooker pop up shop at the tournament

A referee replaces the black on the green table with their white glove after it was potted earlier on in the session

Snooker legend Jimmy White practising on the table during the tournament ahead of the World senior snooker champs, which take place in the next few weeks at the crucible

Fans watch on during a frame with one supporter holding his head in his hands while another tunes into broadcast coverage

Fans were also able to get involved in the action in the outdoor fan zone, with some patrons playing a few frames themselves

Supporters watched on as the action heated up with Ronnie O'Sullivan crashing out in the quarter-finals to Luca Brecel

Many gathered to watch Snooker legend O'Sullivan play before he crashed out of the tournament earlier this week

Fans wait inside the crucible for the snooker to begin, enjoying a few beverages while reading up on some of the programmes from the week

Snooker fans queuing to get into one of the sessions, with many, including some famous names, flocking to catch a glimpse of the action

Many enjoyed the coverage from a pub opposite the crucible, keeping tabs on all the action taking place on the big screen

Artist Damien Hurst carrying Ronnie O'Sullivans cue as they arrive for an early session in Hursts Maybach car

Hurst was also seen celebrating Ronnie O'Sullivan winning a frame during the quarter-final, but he would not advance to the semi-finals

The seven-time world champion admitted after his exit that he was running out of time to land his eighth title at the Crucible

One fan even appeared to be asleep as the events unfolded  inside the Crucible, as they watched on with their ear pieces in

Snooker legend Dennis Taylor was spotted in the green room between sessions, he was working on the television coverage

Players Merchandise was also sold outside the Crucible with these green cups showing off O'Sullivan's many major titles

