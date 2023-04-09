Sorokin stops 27 as Islanders down Flyers

NEW YORK — Scott Mayfield, Brock Nelson and rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc every scored and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves as the New York Islanders stored tempo within the Eastern Conference wild-card race with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening.

Hudson Fasching additionally scored for the Islanders who stayed forward of Pittsburgh by way of one level and remained tied with Florida in a season-finishing dash for the 2 closing wild-card spots within the Eastern Conference.

- Advertisement -

“Every game is a playoff game for us,” Fasching said. “That’s the extent of our depth.”

Bo Horvat, rookie ahead Simon Holmstrom and defenseman Noah Dobson every had two assists for New York who stepped forward 4-0-0 towards the Flyers at UBS Arena and feature received seven directly house video games general towards the Flyers, who will omit the playoffs for the 3rd directly season and the fourth time in 5 years.

“Our first period was good. We just can’t sustain it,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We had some breakdowns.”

- Advertisement -

Mayfield scored his 6th function of the season at 14:19 of the primary when his shot from the purpose eluded Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

Nelson made it 2-0 at 7:50 of the second one, firing his thirty fourth function previous Hart from the off-wing after accepting a move from Dobson. Nelson additionally had a function and two assists in Thursday’s 6-1 house win over Tampa Bay.

Bolduc higher the result in 3 together with his 2nd function of the season at 15:06 of the second one with assists from Horvat and Holmstrom, who each additionally assisted on Mayfield’s function. It used to be the primary profession multi-point sport for the 21-year-old Holmstrom, a first-round draft select by way of the Islanders in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Flyers backup goaltender Felix Sandstrom changed Hart to start out the 3rd length and allowed Fasching’s 8th function to finish the scoring at 18:21 with assists by way of Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Dobson.

The Islanders stepped forward to 16-7-2 towards Metropolitan Division warring parties as Sorokin earned his league-best 6th shutout this season and the sixteenth of his profession.

The 27-year-old Russian netminder stepped forward to 30-21-7 and become the primary Islanders goalie to look in 60 video games since Rick DiPietro, who did so in 3 consecutive seasons from 2005-06 to 2007-08.

“I just play my usual game,” Sorokin said. “If you suppose an excessive amount of, it does not assist you to.”

The Panthers and Islanders are tied with 91 issues after Florida stopped Washington 4-2 on Saturday evening. Pittsburgh beat Detroit 5-1 previous Saturday. The Penguins have 90 issues.

All 3 groups have two video games closing. The Islanders seek advice from Washington on Monday and host Montreal on Wednesday.

“If we take care of our business, we’ll be in a good spot,” Islanders trainer Lane Lambert stated. “We know what we have to do.”

Buffalo additionally stays alive within the playoff race with 85 issues and 4 video games left.

The Islanders received this season’s first assembly towards the Flyers at UBS Arena – 5-2 on Nov. 26 – then break up two video games in Philadelphia. New York misplaced 3-1 on Nov. 29 and received 2-1 in Horvat’s Islander debut on Feb. 6.

“We made key plays at the right time,” said Horvat, who has 15 points including seven goals in 28 games as an Islander after he was acquired from Vancouver. “We’re doing numerous excellent issues.”

The Islanders are 18-8-4 of their closing 30 video games and 12-4-0 of their closing 16 house video games.

Islanders ahead Zach Parise performed in his 162nd consecutive sport with the crew. The 38-year-old ahead has performed in each sport since becoming a member of the Islanders in October 2021. He has 21 targets and 33 issues general this season, his 18th within the NHL.

WANG SERVICE AWARD: Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling gained the primary Charles B. Wang (*27*) Service Award, named in honor of the crew’s former proprietor who handed in 2018. Wang used to be widely known for his philanthropic efforts and his namesake award acknowledges leaders who’ve undoubtedly impacted the lives of people, households or the group at huge. The Islanders Children’s Foundation and the Charles B. Wang Foundation will every donate $50,000 to Northwell in Dowling’s honor.

NOTES: The Islanders have been with out injured ahead Mathew Barzal for the twenty first directly sport. … The Islanders additionally scratched forwards Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston plus defensemen Alexander Romanov and Parker Wotherspoon. … Bailey remained 4 video games at the back of Hall-of-Fame defenseman Denis Potvin (1,060) for 2nd position at the Islanders’ video games performed listing. … The Flyers scratched ahead Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Islanders: Visit Washington Capitals on Monday.