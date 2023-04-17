Some waters off Clearwater Beach closed due to dangerous conditions

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue stated some waters off Clearwater Beach had been close down due to the elements inflicting dangerous conditions.

According to Clearwater officers, the coming of a chilly entrance despatched winds upper and brought on them to publish crimson flags in a couple of spaces.

The water from Tower 1 south to the quay was once closed Monday morning till additional realize due to the risk. Swimmers in or round the ones spaces had been additionally instructed to use warning in the event that they were given within the water.

With the coming of a chilly entrance, conditions at #ClearwaterBeach are fairly blustery. Red flags are flying on account of the dangerous conditions, and swimmers are instructed to use warning within the water. The water is closed from Tower 1 south to the quay right now. @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/ArzUfJ5g7f — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) April 17, 2023

In the spaces with the waters closed, any person stuck swimming in the ones spaces may well be arrested or fined for purchasing within the water.