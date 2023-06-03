Some in Tampa neighborhoods say TECO “butchered” their trees

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Susan Roghair loves her Tampa group, Riverside Heights, for plenty of causes akin to its gorgeous trees, brick streets, little libraries, and 4 parks. However, Roghair and several other different neighbors are unsatisfied in regards to the fresh tree trimming achieved by way of a TECO contractor. While some neighbors are desirous about aesthetics, Roghair is extra fearful in regards to the protection of the trees, declaring that they don’t glance strong anymore after being reduce to excessive extents.

Cherie Jacobs, a spokesperson for TECO, defined that the trees have been reduce in keeping with nationwide requirements and trimmed for hurricane protection in anticipation of the upcoming storm season, which is an important since trees are the main reason behind energy outages. TECO has been nationally identified for 15 immediately years for its care to offer protection to trees. Nevertheless, some neighbors stay involved in regards to the state of the trees. Melissa Kelley, some other neighbor, disagrees with TECO’s choice to visit such excessive lengths and hopes that the City of Tampa will interfere to ascertain some control and oversight.