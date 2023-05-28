Solution to Evan Birnholz’s May 28 crossword, “Switch on the TV”

The revealer is a normal, non-spoonerized identify. 116A: [Reality series whose title describes what the starting sounds of eight TV titles in this puzzle are doing] is “TRADING SPACES.” You may make a spoonerism out of that display with SPADING TRACES, and that used to be what I had initially deliberate to do, however then it befell to me that it’s an apt description of the spoonerism theme itself. The identify ended up being a fortunate to find, too — the handiest two occasions I’ve run a spoonerism puzzle (in July 2016 and April 2018), I felt pressured to use the phrase “Spoonerism” in the identify, which type of provides the recreation away early.

