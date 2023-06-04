Soggy Sunday at Times – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arlene are affecting South Florida in this wet Sunday. Bands of rain and thunderstorms are shifting throughout portions of the Florida Keys and mainland South Florida, with extra scattered job anticipated all over the past due morning and noon. A temporary lull is anticipated noon, which might permit temperatures to heat up into the mid 80s. However, the warming and extra sunshine may additionally result in a 2nd spherical of scattered showers and storms right through the mid-afternoon via early night time hours, with the chance of an remoted critical hurricane and boulevard flooding.

The space may enjoy an extra 1-3 inches of rainfall nowadays, with a Street Flood Watch final in impact via nighttime this night throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Starting Monday and Tuesday, there shall be decrease rain possibilities in South Florida for a temporary length, with extra sunshine and best the risk for a day bathe or hurricane. However, beginning mid to past due week, some other climate disturbance is anticipated to attract up extra moisture from the Caribbean Sea, resulting in further rounds of scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and particularly on Thursday and Friday.

