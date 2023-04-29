Softball Stumbles on Saturday Against UCF

Next Game: at UCF 4/30/2023 | 11 a.m. - Advertisement - Apr. 30 (Sun) / 11 a.m. at UCF History

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Houston softball crew fell to UCF with a ranking of 8-2 on Saturday on the UCF Softball Complex. Grace Jewell (10-6) threw an entire sport for UCF (32-19, 11-3) to safe the crew’s collection victory, whilst Taylor Edwards (3-6) took the loss within the circle for Houston (19-26, 6-8).

Game Highlights:



Senior Bree Cantu tallied her 8th double of the season within the leadoff spot of the primary inning. The mark is 2d on the crew, in the back of sophomore Turiya Coleman’s 10.

Lorenzo’s pair of doubles marks the 3rd time this season a Houston hitter has posted a couple in a sport.

Cantu tallied her 15th multi-hit sport of the season, whilst Lorenzo posted her 8th.

Player Highlights:

Bree Cantu: 2-3, R, 2B

Brooke Lorenzo: 2-3, 2 2B, RBI

Paige Hulsey: 1-3, R

Key Innings

1st | The Cougars struck first with Cantu main off the sport with a double to left-center and complicated to 3rd on a groundout from Coleman. Senior Britaney Shaw drove her house along with her 22 nd RBI of the season, which sits at 3rd on the crew.

RBI of the season, which sits at 3rd on the crew. UCF replied within the backside of the inning. With the bases loaded, Chloe Evans laced a bases-clearing double to proper box to present the Knights a 3-1 lead.

5 th | After UCF prolonged its lead with a run in the second one and 3rd, Houston replied within the 5th. Senior Paige Hulsey singled to steer off the inning and later scored on Lorenzo’s 2d double of the day. Although Cantu singled to position runners on the corners, one run used to be all Houston may get within the body.

| After UCF prolonged its lead with a run in the second one and 3rd, Houston replied within the 5th. Senior Paige Hulsey singled to steer off the inning and later scored on Lorenzo’s 2d double of the day. Although Cantu singled to position runners on the corners, one run used to be all Houston may get within the body. UCF tacked on a couple of runs within the backside of the body, capitalizing on a couple of Houston mistakes to re-extend its result in 7-2.

6th | After including an insurance coverage run within the 6th, UCF close down the Houston offense within the most sensible of the 7th to seal an 8-2 win.

UP NEXT



Houston will end off the collection in Orlando, Fla., with an 11 a.m. CT sport towards UCF on Sunday. The sport might be streamed on ESPN+.

