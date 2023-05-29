Softball Hires Taylor to Coaching Staff

HOUSTON –

Nadia Taylor has been introduced as the latest addition to the University of Houston Softball training group of workers for the impending season by means of Head Coach Kristin Vesely. Taylor’s skilled enjoying occupation has introduced her luck each within the United States and the world over and features a training prevent at Michigan State.

- Advertisement -

“I’m excited to add a fierce competitor with the knowledge and the passion to make an immediate impact on the program,” Vesely mentioned. “With her success as a player in the Big 12 Conference, her years of experience with development, and with her having coached for a Power 5 program, I’m thrilled to name her as our next coach.”

Taylor served because the group’s hitting trainer and recruiting coordinator in her yr with the Spartans at Michigan State, the place she helped build up their most sensible two returning hitters averages by means of a mean of 46 issues.

A local of Humble, Texas, Taylor continues to play skilled softball. Currently enjoying with Athletes Unlimited, she’s signed to compete in each the 2023 AUX and Championship Seasons that run over the summer time. In the 2022 season, she completed with 1,152 leaderboard issues, beginning in 9 video games. Overall, she’s tallied 4,258 leaderboard issues and has hit 5 homers, using house 18 runs.

- Advertisement -

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Houston program,” Taylor mentioned. “My goal is to demand unyielding excellence of each student-athlete and continue to help grow them, but most importantly show them how to compete and win daily. The ultimate focus is to develop that eat or get at mentality day one.”

Prior to becoming a member of with Athletes Unlimited, Taylor performed with each National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) and with the Minamo Softball League in Japan, incomes the Jennie Finch Award in 2018 and being named a two-time All-NPF variety. In 5 seasons with the NPF, she performed in 194 video games, hitting 21 house runs with 81 RBIs.

Taylor graduated from Texas with some extent in kinesiology. Prior to becoming a member of Michigan State, she owned and operated NT88 Sports Performance, serving as an trainer and marketing consultant for MiLB and MLB groups in addition to 80-plus collegiate athletes.

- Advertisement -

Taylor was once a four-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region variety with the Longhorns from 2009-12, additionally incomes All-Big 12 Conference recognitions in all 4 years, together with a couple of First-Team accolades. She recently ranks fourth in Texas historical past with 234 video games performed and boasted a .337 occupation reasonable with 219 hits, 131 RBIs, 120 runs scored, 40 doubles, and 32 house runs. Not best did she play 4 years of softball, however she additionally performed a season of basketball for Texas following her collegiate softball occupation.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship luck within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win after we get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to upward thrust and be counted.

JOIN the DIAMOND CLUB

Fans can assist toughen the Houston Softball program by means of becoming a member of the Diamond Club. To in finding out extra information in regards to the Diamond Club, click here or name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can obtain updates by means of following @UHCougarSB on Twitter and meet up with the newest news and notes at the group by means of clicking LIKE at the group’s Facebook web page at Houston Softball. Fans too can practice the group on Instagram at @UHCougarSB.