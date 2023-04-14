Social Security $4,555 payment is max 2023 benefit amount

A headline makes use of deceptive language to seek advice from common per thirty days benefit bills. Social Security recipients aren’t receiving one-time bonus assessments.

Social Security used to be created in 1935 to pay retired staff age 65 and older a unbroken source of revenue after retirement.

- Advertisement - A headline that’s making the rounds on social media says hundreds of thousands of Social Security recipients will obtain direct bills of as much as $4,555 this month.

VERIFY reader Steven requested if all Social Security beneficiaries are receiving a one-time test for $4,555.

THE QUESTION

Is Social Security sending all beneficiaries one-time assessments for $4,555?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Social Security is now not sending all beneficiaries one-time assessments for $4,555. The headline makes use of deceptive language to seek advice from common per thirty days benefit bills – now not a one-time bonus payment.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Social Security Administration (SSA) does now not have any information on its site about an extra one-time payment of $4,555 for all beneficiaries in 2023.

The headline circulating on-line makes use of deceptive language to seek advice from common benefit bills that Social Security recipients obtain each and every month – now not a one-time bonus payment.

Both the Social Security Administration (SSA) and AARP say on their internet sites that individuals who retire at age 70 in 2023 can obtain a most per thirty days benefit of $4,555.

Other individuals who earned much less right through their occupation could have decrease per thirty days benefit quantities. The reasonable Social Security retirement benefit for 2023 is an estimated $1,827 per 30 days, according to AARP.

The most Social Security benefit depends on the age a person retires and the source of revenue they obtain whilst running, in addition to an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

You can get started receiving Social Security retirement advantages as early as age 62. But your payment shall be diminished in the event you get started gathering advantages sooner than your full retirement age.

Anyone born in 1960 or later can get started receiving complete retirement advantages at age 67. The complete retirement age step by step decreases for other people born previous than 1960.

If you wait till age 70 to use for advantages, your payment will build up much more since you’ll accrue delayed retirement benefits, AARP says.

In 2023, the utmost Social Security benefit amount for any individual who retires at age 62 is $2,572, SSA says. For those that retire at their complete retirement age, the utmost benefit amount is $3,627.

Though the headline about direct bills is unclear, the frame of the tale states that the “second round of April’s three Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,555, will be sent to recipients in just under a week.”

For maximum beneficiaries, the Social Security payment date is made up our minds through their birthday, AARP explains.

Here’s how the per thirty days payment schedule works: