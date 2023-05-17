Snowstorm drug arrest, man called sheriff after car went in ditch

- Advertisement -

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Washington County after a sheriff’s deputy found drugs in his vehicle. This, after the man accidentally drove into a ditch during the winter storm and called the sheriff’s department to report the accident.

According to officials, the man called the sheriff’s office around 9:30 p.m. to report he accidentally drove into the ditch on US Highway 45 near Western Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy reported a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded nearly a pound and a half of marijuana, cocaine, multiple phones, a scale and a large amount of cash.

The driver was on felony parole for firearms and drug charges. He was arrested for parole violations and more drug charges.

His criminal history includes arrests and convictions for felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into vehicle and/or building and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

He was transported to the Washington County Jail.