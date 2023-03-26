Snowfall, heavy rain in Afghanistan kill at least 3

An Afghan govt spokesman says blizzard and heavy rain have killed at least 3 other people, together with a kid

The serious climate hit 9 provinces in other portions of the rustic on Friday and Saturday: Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman.

The snow and rain injured seven other people, in part or totally destroyed greater than 750 houses, and ruined farmland, consistent with Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman from the Ministry of Disaster Management.

He mentioned govt departments are offering households with fundamental prerequisites, akin to meals, tents and blankets. Teams will consult with the affected spaces to survey the wear.

Rahimi additionally mentioned there was once no trade in the loss of life toll from closing Tuesday’s 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck a lot of Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan.

The late-night quake killed 10 and injured 60 in Afghanistan. It broken 800 properties around the nation.

An impressive earthquake rocked a rugged and mountainous area of jap Afghanistan closing June, killing at least 1,000 other people. An estimated 1,500 other people have been injured and hundreds of houses have been flattened.