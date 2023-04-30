Smoke from wildfire impacting parts of Daytona, Ormond Beach

Smoke from a wildfire is affecting parts of Daytona and Ormond Beach, as confirmed by fire officials on Sunday.

The Bunnell District of the Florida Forest Service has reported that a wildfire is currently being fought in Tiger Bay State Forest. The fire has spread across an estimated area of 750 acres, however, it has been brought under control with 75% containment.

The fire is deep in the forest, with no businesses or homes being in any immediate danger. However, it is likely that people visiting the Daytona and Ormond Beach areas may experience significant smoke in the air.

No further information has been released as of yet.