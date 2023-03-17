Slovakia agrees to give Ukraine fleet of Soviet warplanes

Slovakia’s govt has authorized a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s govt on Friday authorized a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, changing into the second one NATO member nation to heed the Ukrainian govt’s pleas for warplanes to assist protect in opposition to Russia’s invasion.

Announcing the verdict, Prime Minister Eduard Heger instructed a news convention that his govt is “on the right side of history.” Earlier, Heger tweeted that army help used to be key to making sure Ukraine can protect itself and all of Europe in opposition to Russia.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad stated Slovakia will obtain 200 million euros ($213 million) from the European Union as repayment and unspecified fingers from the United States price 700 million euros ($745 million).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has time and again requested Western international locations for fighter jets. He appealed at once to Heger for plane at a European Union summit in Brussels remaining month.

Slovakia grounded its MiGs in the summertime due to a scarcity of spare portions and experience to assist take care of them after Russian technicians returned house. Ukraine’s air drive continues to use MiG 29s.

In mild of the absence of its personal plane, Slovakia’s fellow NATO individuals Poland and the Czech Republic have stepped up to track Slovak air house, with Hungary set to sign up for later this 12 months.

Bratislava has signed a deal to purchase 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets, however supply has been driven again two years to early 2024.

On Thursday, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda stated his nation would give Ukraine round a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, beginning with 4 of the Soviet-era warplanes delivered within the coming days.

Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated previous they had been able to surrender their planes, however handiest as section of a much broader world coalition doing the similar.

The debate over whether or not to supply non-NATO member Ukraine with army fighter jets began remaining 12 months, however NATO allies held off, bringing up fear about escalating the alliance’s position within the warfare.

