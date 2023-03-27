Sky Sports News presenter Jo Wilson says there is ‘no evidence of disease’ in her body

- Advertisement -

Jo Wilson has introduced that there is not evidence of illness in her body after revealing final autumn she were identified with degree 3 cervical most cancers.

The Sky Sports News presenter published her prognosis final September having long gone for a regimen smear take a look at in June, and underwent life-saving radiotherapy and chemotherapy remedy.

Announcing the news on social media, Wilson posted a photograph of herself clutching a celebratory bottle of champagne as she celebrated at a Courteeners gig on the Royal Albert Hall in London.

‘N.E.D. NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE!’ she wrote.

Wilson requested medical doctors if she used to be going to die after being given the prognosis final yr

‘I used to be going to write down one thing profound however as an alternative right here’s a photograph of me at a gig getting sozzled on champagne celebrating the news.

‘Right now I don’t have the phrases. Just gratitude and love.’

The 37-year-old mother-of-one published her prognosis and the tragic cases surrounding her concern after being delivered the news in an interview with OK! mag.

Wilson, who lives in the Cotswolds with her spouse of six years Dan and 23-month outdated daughter Mabel, mentioned: ‘I cried whilst a ravishing nurse held my hand,’ she mentioned. ‘Then I cried to Dan, and he used to be rather stunned as a result of he did not actually assume it could be most cancers.

‘You’re desperately hoping there’s an opportunity it will not be.

‘I mentioned to the physician “Am I going to die?”

‘You’re now not going to die,’ he reassured me. “It’s very treatable, and it’s very curable.”

‘I attempt to cling onto that, however there are not any promises. The percentages are nonetheless a bit of ropey. There’s one thing like a 70 consistent with cent good fortune fee for this remedy.

‘So I’ll take that. But you do nonetheless consider the reality there’s a 30 consistent with cent probability it would possibly not paintings.

‘The lack of keep watch over may also be rather tricky, for the reason that remedy will both paintings or it would possibly not. I’m seeking to reside in the existing and get this thru.’

Wilson, 37, is a normal face on Sky Sports News and has offered at the channel since 2015

Wilson turned into a sub-editor after which a co-producer sooner than making her display debut in 2015

Since her prognosis final yr, she married her spouse Dan and has persevered to paintings for Sky Sports.

In September final yr she posted a photograph of herself along her husband and daughter on their marriage ceremony day, captioned: ‘When lifestyles will give you most cancers, get married!

‘Cheeky little marriage ceremony for now – have fun with you all subsequent yr.’

Wilson mentioned after TV persona Jade Goody’s demise of cervical most cancers in 2009 extra girls went for smear assessments, however now mentioned one in 3 girls who’re eligible don’t cross.

She mentioned she desires to modify and has spoken out about her personal enjoy to take a look at and assist others.

The mum had at all times been up to the moment with her personal smear assessments however used to be final due whilst pregnant with Mabel in September 2020 – and after a tense supply not on time her take a look at as she used to be scared of being ‘prodded’.

When she did cross and notice a health care provider, the most cancers had taken cling.

Wilson, who hails from Perth in Scotland, graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with a Masters in journalism in 2011, starting as a graduate trainee at Sky Sports News that very same yr.

She later turned into a sub-editor after which a co-producer sooner than making her display debut at the channel in 2015.