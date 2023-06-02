Skeletal remains from 1970 cold case identified in San Bernardino County

Officials introduced on Thursday that new proof has helped establish the remains of a person from a 1970 cold case dying investigation in San Bernardino. The skeletal remains had been discovered close to Little Sandy Creek, north of San Bernardino, on Nov. 15, 1970, and had been charred all over a brushfire. A hiker found out them, and an post-mortem on the time discovered no proof of foul play or harm. However, the remains had been unidentified, and the case went cold.

In Nov. 2022, government despatched a bone fragment from the remains to Othram Inc., a Texas-based forensics laboratory, the place a conceivable DNA fit was once discovered to 2 kinfolk of the deceased guy. One of the kinfolk supplied a voluntary DNA pattern for comparability, and in past due March, the skeletal remains had been identified as James Hollowell Harvey, born in Jan. 1913. Harvey’s circle of relatives has been notified of the invention, and any person with information about this case is suggested to touch Detective Edward Hernandez with the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail.

- Advertisement -

If you want to stay nameless, you’ll name the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or on-line at WeTip.