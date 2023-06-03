Sister shot brother after baby chokes on mint during movie night

The Houston police are investigating an incident that befell during a circle of relatives accumulating, leading to a capturing between siblings. The incident came about at their mom’s area round 8:45 p.m when the sister’s 10 or 11-year-old daughter gave the brother’s baby sweet, inflicting it to choke. As the kid gasped for air, some other circle of relatives member provide on the scene began appearing scientific procedures till the baby stopped choking. The brother, enraged by way of the choking incident, began yelling at his sister’s daughter. This brought about a “large fight,” which broke out a few of the members of the family on the scene.