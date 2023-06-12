Singer Lana Del Rey quits Instagram







The `Summertime Sadness` hitmaker Lana Del Rey has stated that she not calls for to make use of the social media platform Instagram as her excursion dates were printed and her dad Rob Grant`s file `Lost at Sea` – on which she options on two songs, `Hollywood Bowl` and the identify monitor – has been launched.

The singer-songwriter introduced on her Instagram Story: “Thank you so much for everything. Now that Robas record is out and now you know where I am touring this account is closing. Good luck and love u”, reported Female First UK`.

Lana in the past surrender the platform again in 2021 as a way to focal point on “other jobs” that required “privacy and transparency”.

As in step with Female First UK, she defined in a video post on the time: “Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I`m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

The `Blue Jeans` singer confident lovers she is going to proceed to paintings on her song, poetry and spoken phrase albums, however could also be “going on some different endeavours. I`m still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music“.

