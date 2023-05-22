Singapore’s prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the forty second ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on May 10, 2023. Lee mentioned Monday, May 22, 2023 he examined positive for COVID-19 for the primary time after returning house from business trips in Africa and Asia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has examined positive for COVID-19 for the primary time after returning house from business trips in Africa and Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong mentioned Monday he examined positive for COVID-19 for the primary time after returning house from business trips in Africa and Asia.

Due to his age, the 71-year-old mentioned he was once prescribed the Paxlovid antiviral drugs.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning,” Lee mentioned on Facebook, the place he posted a photograph of a positive antigen fast take a look at. “I am generally feeling ok, but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic.”

Lee was once on an respectable talk over with to South Africa from May 14 to 16, and Kenya from May 17 to 19. He additionally attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia from May 10 to 11.

Lee mentioned his remaining COVID-19 vaccine booster was once in November. He prompt Singaporeans to stay their vaccinations up-to-the-minute to scale back the danger of serious sickness.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was once reported via native media as announcing just lately in Parliament that fewer seniors had been maintaining with their COVID-19 pictures. He warned this might weaken the inhabitants’s resistance in opposition to COVID-19 through the years and make the country at risk of the virus once more.

