Singapore to resume executions after 6-month break

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A Singaporean guy is scheduled to be hanged subsequent week for abetting an strive to smuggle hashish into the island-state, in a resumption of executions after a half-year pause, activists stated Thursday.

The circle of relatives of Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, used to be notified in a letter that he can be carried out subsequent Wednesday, anti-death penalty activist Kokila Annamalai stated.

Tangaraju used to be detained in 2014 for drug intake and failure to document for a drug take a look at, in accordance to every other activist, Kirsten Han. He used to be later connected to two drug traffickers via a telephone quantity used to coordinate the supply of hashish. The High Court discovered Tangaraju in charge of conspiring to site visitors 1 kilogram (2.2 kilos) of hashish and sentenced him to obligatory demise in 2018, Han stated.

“The last execution carried out in Singapore was in October 2022. Death row prisoners, their family members and abolitionists have been holding our breath for the past six months, terrified of when the killing spree will begin again. We will fight for Tangaraju till the end,” Annamalai stated.

Singapore, which has harsh drug regulations, carried out 11 folks ultimate 12 months for drug offenses. The putting of 1 explicit Malaysian sparked a global outcry as a result of he used to be believed to be mentally disabled. It introduced the rustic’s capital punishment beneath deeper scrutiny, with rights teams slamming it as a blatant flouting of global human rights norms.

Both the activists stated get admission to to justice for Tangaraju used to be denied as a result of he used to be wondered with no legal professional. Tangaraju additionally by no means treated the medicine he used to be accused of conspiring to site visitors, they stated. He had to constitute himself in his attraction, which used to be rejected by means of the highest court docket on Feb. 26 at the grounds that Tangaraju failed to display a miscarriage of justice, they stated.

Annamalai stated Tangaraju’s circle of relatives is interesting to the general public to protest his execution.

“The idea that a man might soon be hanged for abetting an attempt to traffic 1 kilo of cannabis — a plant-based substance that’s being decriminalized or legalized in a growing number of jurisdictions — is, in and of itself, outrageous in the most horrifying way,” Han said.

Critics say that Singapore’s death penalty has mostly snared low-level mules and done little to stop drug traffickers and organized syndicates. But Singapore’s government defends it as necessary to protect its citizens and says all those executed have been accorded full due process under the law.

Han said Singapore’s harsh criminalization would only drive the drug trade underground and block people from accessing health care or harm reduction services that could help address the root causes of their use.

“Harsh, uncompromising measures like the death penalty are not proven to have a deterrent effect. Not a single person who uses drugs is helped or supported by a hanging of another, likely from a minoritized or marginalized community. It is especially useless, pointless and heartless when it comes to a case as problematic as Tangaraju’s.” she added.