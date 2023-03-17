Silicon Valley Bank collapse revealed billions of uninsured dollars for companies

Companies have been known according to whether or not they declared belongings with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in regulatory SEC filings (8-Okay or 6-Okay filings) between March 10, 2023, and thru March 13, 2023. These declarations both indexed an particular financial sum of belongings, a share of belongings or a qualitative evaluation of belongings.

In instances the place the companies indexed a precise quantity of belongings with SVB, we used that price as the full quantity of SVB belongings.

- Advertisement -

In different instances through which a particular share of general belongings with SVB have been indexed, we used the corporate’s most up-to-date 10-Okay or 10-Q submitting to calculate the buck quantity (e.g., if the corporate indexed “2% of cash/cash equivalents,” we estimated that buck quantity the use of its maximum not too long ago reported general money/money equivalents).

When the corporate gave an higher estimate of a buck quantity or share, we used that higher estimate (e.g., “no more than 1 million/percent” used to be recorded as 1 million/p.c). When the corporate gave a coarse estimate of an quantity or share (e.g. “mid single-digit millions of dollars/percent”), we made essentially the most conservative estimate in step with their language: 5 million/p.c for “mid single-digit”, 2 million/p.c for “low single-digit”.

The percentage of SVB belongings for every corporate used to be calculated via dividing the financial price of SVB belongings via the full belongings for every corporate, as indexed at the corporate’s most up-to-date 10-Okay or 10-Q filings.

- Advertisement -

We excluded companies that explicitly said a sum of SVB belongings totaling not up to $250,000, the FDIC-insured threshold, in addition to companies that simplest indexed belongings with a global arm of SVB, e.g. SVB-UK. These companies don’t constitute the totality of companies with stakes in SVB, as many companies have not begun to publicly claim their SVB stake in regulatory filings.