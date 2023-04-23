Sifan Hassan Wins London Marathon in Stunning Comeback

Sifan Hassan, an Olympic monitor champion from the Netherlands working her first marathon, staged a shocking comeback on Sunday to win the London Marathon in one of the vital dramatic and surprising finishes in the race’s historical past.

In successful, Hassan, 30, confirmed each her surprising vary as a runner — she used to be a triple medalist in 3 shorter distances at the Tokyo Olympics monitor two years in the past and holds the sector report in the mile — but additionally her inexperience as a marathoner.

An Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete higher identified for her middle-distance luck, Hassan fell off the tempo about an hour into the race, stopped once or more to stretch her aching left hip, and presented a drink to one among her competitors as they ran even after lacking a water prevent herself — the outcome, she stated later, of getting by no means practiced for them.

Hassan did all of it in spite of coaching for the race all the way through Ramadan, a month of fasting that left her not able to finish lengthy runs as a result of she may no longer devour or drink all the way through the day.