Shreyas Iyer suffers lower-back pain, out of Ahmedabad Test





Shreyas Iyer has been dominated out of the Ahmedabad Test, with the BCCI pronouncing at the 5th morning of the event, that “a specialist opinion will be sought” to regard his lower-back damage.

On Sunday, the fourth day, as India tussled for first-innings honours with Australia, Iyer could not come out to bat, with the BCCI pronouncing that he have been despatched for scans after he “complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play”. India completed on 571 for a lead of 91. ESPNcricinfo understands Iyer was once no longer provide on the floor at any level on Sunday.

The damage will specifically concern India since again hassle has dogged Iyer over the previous couple of weeks: it stored him out of the primary Test of this sequence, in addition to the three-match ODI sequence towards New Zealand that preceded it.

After this Test event, Iyer’s subsequent project is to captain Kolkata Knight Riders within the IPL, which starts on March 31. Knight Riders are scheduled to play their first event of the match on April 1, towards Punjab Kings in Mohali.

- Advertisement -





Source link