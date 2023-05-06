Showtime – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Lights, digicam, motion! This week’s Showtime covers all of the new releases in cinemas.

In “Love Again”, Sam Heughan (as Rob Burns) unearths himself in a cyber love tale with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas after receiving texts intended for somebody else from Céline Dion (as herself).

- Advertisement -

“What’s Love Got to Do with It?” options Lily James as a filmmaker documenting her pal’s organized marriage, however she might simply uncover one thing new about love alongside the best way.

In “Johnny & Clyde”, two fans who’re additionally serial killers plan to rob a on line casino, however face stumbling blocks together with Megan Fox (as Alana Hart) and her enforcers.

Chris Pratt and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” gang are again for one ultimate journey in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, however will it finish luckily ever after?

- Advertisement -

Don’t disregard to subscribe to our Newsletter for the newest news despatched at once in your inbox.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper in your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.